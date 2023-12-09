Joe Girardi Praises Yankees For Juan Soto Trade ... 'This Is Pretty Big'

Play video content @10g Colin

Joe Girardi loves the Juan Soto trade for the New York Yankees ... saying this week acquiring the outfielder from the Padres "is pretty big" for his old team.

The Pinstripes officially snagged the 25-year-old on Wednesday -- sending a bevy of players to San Diego in return -- and Girardi said on Friday that Yankees fans should have zero concerns about their new star going forward.

As for why ... the former NY manager said it's simple -- "He's just really good."

Soto, of course, has only played in small markets during his career -- suiting up for Washington for 4.5 seasons before his 1.5 years in SoCal -- but Girardi, again, said he's got no qualms about the New York lights affecting the slugger's play.

"I think he'll fit great," Girardi said.

One Yankees fan who clearly has no issues about the addition is "NYPD Blue" star Nick Turturro ... who tells TMZ Sports he's "very happy" and "overjoyed" with the signing.

Play video content TMZSports.com

"The direction of the Yankees has been so lame lately," he said. "Our lineup has been pathetic. Now we have a real left-handed threat."

"He's a bonafide star, this guy," he added.