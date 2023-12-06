Yankees Finalizing Trade For Padres Superstar Juan Soto

One of the brightest young stars in the MLB is on his way to wearing pinstripes in 2023 ... the Yankees are reportedly finalizing a trade for Juan Soto!!

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi ... in addition to the Padres outfielder, New York's deal with San Diego for Soto will also include utility man Trent Grisham.

Morosi added that as part of the pact, the Yanks are planning to send the Padres five players, including pitcher Michael King.

The move will give the Yankees arguably the most talented outfield in the league -- as Soto, a 25-year-old three-time All-Star, will join Aaron Judge as well as newly acquired slugger Alex Verdugo at Yankee Stadium.

Soto was just traded to San Diego from Washington in 2022 ... and after a lackluster first year in SoCal, he bounced back this past season, piling up a .275 batting average with 35 home runs, 109 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

In his career, Soto has played the Yankees nine total times -- and has gone off in almost every game, hitting .310 with five home runs.