San Diego Padres Trading For MLB Superstar Juan Soto

The San Diego Padres just got a whole lot better -- they're trading for Nationals superstar Juan Soto.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported the deal just went down minutes ago on Tuesday morning -- with Washington agreeing to send the perennial All-Star along with slugger Josh Bell to San Diego for a bevy of players.

According to Morosi, in return for Soto and Bell, the Nats are getting three of the Padres' top minor league prospects (pitcher Jarlin Susana and outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood), along with shortstop C.J. Abrams.

MLB Network insider Joel Sherman added that Padres pitcher MacKenzie Gore and first baseman Eric Hosmer will also go to Washington in the deal.

Daily Juan Soto highlights till we figure out where he goes.



Here he is hitting 3 💣s at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/mIGIoFPqRd — Devine Sports Gospel (@DevineGospel) July 20, 2022 @DevineGospel

The trade is being touted as one of the biggest in MLB history -- given just how good Soto is.

At only 23 years old, Soto is already a two-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger winner and a World Series champ. In his five MLB seasons, he has 119 home runs and a career batting average of .291.

The Padres -- who also acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Brewers this week -- will now look to couple Soto with superstars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado for the foreseeable future.