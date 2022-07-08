Padres' Jurickson Profar Collapses After Scary Collision W/ Teammate, Hospitalized

Terrifying moment on the baseball diamond Thursday night ... Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar collapsed following a scary collision with a teammate, and needed to be taken to the hospital.

The tense scene all happened in the fifth inning of San Diego's game against the Giants at Petco Park, when Profar was attempting to make a catch on a pop fly in left field.

CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar have a NASTY collision after CJ made an INCREDIBLE play. Looks like Profar got the worst of it, as he is getting taken out of the game. Brutal collision to the head, as Profar is injured. #Padres pic.twitter.com/QIe0m7rtip — Borna Nazari (@thehogwatch) July 8, 2022 @thehogwatch

As the 29-year-old was racing in to snag the ball, shortstop C.J. Abrams was sprinting out to nab it as well -- and the two crashed into each other with force.

Replays of the collision show Abrams' knee connected squarely with Profar's jaw ... sending the two straight to the ground.

Super scary moments in San Diego right now. After CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided while going for a ball, Profar seemingly got up to walk off, then collapses. pic.twitter.com/YwaNToZs3X — Andrew B (@AGaggleOfKids) July 8, 2022 @AGaggleOfKids

Somehow, both guys got up -- but, horrifyingly, Profar collapsed after walking just a few steps, and appeared to lose consciousness.

Trainers raced to his side, and eventually, he was strapped to a stretcher and taken off the field. He was able to wave to fans as he left the diamond.

Jurickson Profar was carted off the field after a scary collision with CJ Abrams.



The Padres' outfielder attempted to walk off under his own power but collapsed to the ground before being placed on a stretcher 🙏 pic.twitter.com/D0F4ozl8ck — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 8, 2022 @NBCSGiants

The Padres said Profar was ultimately taken to a nearby hospital, where it appears he stayed overnight. The team has yet to provide any further updates on his health.