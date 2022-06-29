Astros Star Yordan Alvarez Carted Off Field ... After Scary Collision With Teammate

Scary moment during the Mets vs. Astros game Wednesday ... Houston star Yordan Alvarez collided with his teammate in the outfield, and the crash was so violent -- the slugger had to be carted off the field.

The collision between Alvarez and shortstop Jeremy Pena happened in the bottom of the 8th inning ... when Pena was trying to snag a pop-up in shallow left field.

A scary collision in left field between Jeremy Peña and Yordan Álvarez as they tracked down a Dom Smith pop up.



Álvarez was carted off and Peña departed the game. pic.twitter.com/DjNRnFiNI3 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 29, 2022 @SNYtv

He, though, didn't see Alvarez -- who was also charging in to catch the ball -- and the two huge athletes slammed into each other.

Pena's arm hit Alvarez square in the face ... while Alvarez's elbow appeared to run right into Pena's head.

The two crumpled to the ground and stayed down on the field for several minutes ... before they each got medical attention from the Astros' trainers.

Yordan Alvarez taken off the field by cart after colliding with Jeremy Peña. pic.twitter.com/uG5GKn2DmF — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) June 29, 2022 @MarkBermanFox26

Eventually, Yordan was carted off the field, while Jeremy tried to give it a go but was ultimately forced to leave the game.