Astros Star Yordan Alvarez Carted Off Field ... After Scary Collision With Teammate

6/29/2022 1:19 PM PT

Scary moment during the Mets vs. Astros game Wednesday ... Houston star Yordan Alvarez collided with his teammate in the outfield, and the crash was so violent -- the slugger had to be carted off the field.

The collision between Alvarez and shortstop Jeremy Pena happened in the bottom of the 8th inning ... when Pena was trying to snag a pop-up in shallow left field.

He, though, didn't see Alvarez -- who was also charging in to catch the ball -- and the two huge athletes slammed into each other.

Pena's arm hit Alvarez square in the face ... while Alvarez's elbow appeared to run right into Pena's head.

The two crumpled to the ground and stayed down on the field for several minutes ... before they each got medical attention from the Astros' trainers.

Eventually, Yordan was carted off the field, while Jeremy tried to give it a go but was ultimately forced to leave the game.

Unclear if either guy suffered injuries in the collision -- we're still awaiting word from the 'Stros.

