Juan Soto Gets Doused In Booze After Record-Breaking $765 Million Contract W/ Mets

How does one celebrate becoming the richest player in baseball?? For Juan Soto, he soaked in the milestone by getting a beer shower!!

Soto's younger brother and member of the Nationals organization, Elian, showed off the $765 million party on his Instagram story ... with the new New York Met chilling in a hot tub as booze was poured all over his head.

While the star hitter is excited about his new $50 million annual salary, Mets fans are just as pumped for him to switch boroughs -- shortly after the news broke, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell posted himself on a FaceTime call with Soto -- with both giving wide grins.

His soon-to-be teammate Francisco Lindor -- who many believed was in L.A. a few weeks ago to help recruit him to Queens -- kept his thoughts on the signing simple ... posting three eye emojis after the reports hit social media.

When he puts pen to paper, Soto's 15-year contract will be the biggest active agreement among the four major North American sports leagues -- surpassing Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million deal he signed with the Dodgers just last season.