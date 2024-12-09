Juan Soto Gets Doused In Booze After Record-Breaking $765 Million Contract W/ Mets
How does one celebrate becoming the richest player in baseball?? For Juan Soto, he soaked in the milestone by getting a beer shower!!
Soto's younger brother and member of the Nationals organization, Elian, showed off the $765 million party on his Instagram story ... with the new New York Met chilling in a hot tub as booze was poured all over his head.
While the star hitter is excited about his new $50 million annual salary, Mets fans are just as pumped for him to switch boroughs -- shortly after the news broke, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell posted himself on a FaceTime call with Soto -- with both giving wide grins.
LFFFGGGMMMMMM @JuanSoto25_ pic.twitter.com/uf7x64yvqW— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 9, 2024 @spidadmitchell
His soon-to-be teammate Francisco Lindor -- who many believed was in L.A. a few weeks ago to help recruit him to Queens -- kept his thoughts on the signing simple ... posting three eye emojis after the reports hit social media.
When he puts pen to paper, Soto's 15-year contract will be the biggest active agreement among the four major North American sports leagues -- surpassing Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million deal he signed with the Dodgers just last season.
Fans of the Metropolitans hope Sunday's beer shower will be the first of many more to come over the course of his decade and a half in the Orange and Blue ... and Yankee fans are certainly hoping it's the last.