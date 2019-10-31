Washington Nationals Rage After World Series, Booze, Lightsabers & Fat Guys!

Play video content Breaking News Washington Nationals

It was absolute PANDEMONIUM after the Washington Nationals won the World Series on Wednesday ... from the locker room to the streets -- and the video is WILD!!

The players RAGED with a booze-filled celebration ... chugging beer and champagne, while dancing around to Latin music, hip-hop and of course, Queen's "We Are the Champions."

Max Scherzer and Juan Soto passed around the Commissioner's Trophy. While Sean Doolittle busted out a blue lightsaber and did his best Jedi impression. It was awesome!

Out on the streets of D.C., thousands and thousands of people were celebrating Washington's first-ever championship -- climbing street signs, dancing and just partying their faces off.

The best celebration went down at Nationals Park in D.C. (where fans gathered just to watch the game on the big screen). It was pouring rain over there but it didn't stop one diehard fat guy from slip and sliding all over the dugout.

