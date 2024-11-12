Francisco Lindor Touches Down In L.A. As Mets' California Meeting W/ Juan Soto Looms

Play video content BACKGRID

Francisco Lindor has arrived in Los Angeles ... and given Mets boss Steve Cohen is slated to meet with Juan Soto in Southern California this week -- it sure appears the NY shortstop is now in town to help recruit the star free agent.

The 30-year-old NL MVP finalist flew in to LAX on Sunday evening ... just a few days after multiple reports stated Cohen, Soto and Soto's super agent, Scott Boras, would sit down in the L.A.-area to talk about a potential future with the Mets.

Lindor was mum with a photographer at the airport on whether or not he would be a part of this week's efforts to get Soto in the Blue and Orange ... but he did say he wished "nothing but the best" for the outfielder.

"I hope he makes the best decision for himself and his family," Lindor added.

If there's any current MLBer who could have some pull in Soto's process ... it would appear to be Lindor -- as, after all, he's great friends with the former Yankees slugger.

There is, of course, going to be a ton of other suitors for Soto ... reportedly, the Dodgers, Red Sox, Blue Jays and Giants all want him -- and the Yanks have made it clear they'd love to have him back too.