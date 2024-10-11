Dwight Gooden Says Francisco Lindor Deserves To Be Named Mets Captain

Play video content TMZSports.com

The NY Mets improbable October run has been nothing short of amazin' ... but it wouldn't be happening without Francisco Lindor -- and Mets legend Dwight Gooden tells TMZ Sports the 4x All-Star deserves to have the Captain patch added to his uniform!

We caught up with Gooden -- who was at Citi Field to witness Lindor's go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning, punching the team's ticket to the NLCS -- and asked what was running through his mind when the team's star stepped up to the plate.

"You're just thinking, just make contact," Doc said. "Just don't hit it on the ground. The thing about it, a couple pitches before the home run, he was so late on the fastball you're just hoping just make good contact."

Contact -- hard contact -- was made, but Gooden wasn't sure it would leave the yard at first, but when it did, the stadium went wild.

"Couldn't happen to a better guy," DG said. "This guy's been solid. I know he had his personal struggles when he first came to New York. So to see what he's done this entire year, he's leading by example."

So, it begs the question ... is Lindor worthy of the ''C" being added to his uniform?

The World Series champ thinks so!

"This guy plays every day," he said. "And he plays a demanding position at shortstop. From my perspective from what I've seen, I know him personally even when he was in Cleveland. I say he's definitely deserving. But obviously, it's not my call, but from outside looking in, I definitely say he's the guy."

While Mets fans await either the Dodgers or Padres in the NLCS ... if the team wins the upcoming series, and the Yankees take care of business, there stands a chance they could meet their crosstown rivals in the World Series once again.

In fact, Gooden, who also played for the Yanks, was a member of the 2000 W.S. squad that took down the boys from Queens.

Dwight would love to see a rematch of the Subway Series!