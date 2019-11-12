Dwight Gooden Gets Funny Opponent for 'Celebrity Boxing' Debut

Dwight Gooden is locked in for his first-ever "Celebrity Boxing" match ... and we just learned his opponent will be a self-described redneck who squats more than 600 pounds!!!

The 54-year-old MLB legend will square off with 29-year-old "Nitro Comedy Tour" star Catfish Cooley, who's gone viral on YouTube for his redneck comedy.

We're told the fight will go down on March 7 at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City.

Gooden has been in business with "Celebrity Boxing" for a while and stepped up to be the ref for the Bagel Boss vs. Lenny Dykstra fight (before Lenny pulled out).

But Doc feels training for a fight is a good day to keep himself in shape while focusing on his sobriety -- so he decided to strap on the gloves and train up!

Of course, Gooden was a superstar pitcher back in the day before substance abuse issues sank his baseball career.

Catfish was NOT pro athlete -- but he's got videos on the Internet where he's squatting 605 pounds like it's nothing.

Good luck, Doc!

