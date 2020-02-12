Dwight Gooden Training For Celeb Boxing Match, Intense Workout Video!!

Play video content Exclusive

Dwight Gooden's got a real-deal boxing match coming up, and he clearly ain't taking his opponent lightly ... 'cause the MLB legend hit up the UFC Performance Institute in Vegas for a hardcore training sesh.

The 54-year-old NY Mets legend is facing 29-year-old "Nitro Comedy Tour" star Catfish Cooley -- who's gone viral on YouTube for his redneck comedy -- on March 7 at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City.

Gooden -- a 4x All-Star and 3x World Series Champ -- recently hit up the PI ... and worked on his striking with his coaches.

This will be Doc's first fight ... but not the first time he's been inside the squared circle.

Back in 2019, Doc reffed a celeb fight that featured Dustin Diamond ... aka Screech from "Saved By The Bell."

As for the tale of the tape, Catfish squats over 600 pounds and is 35 years younger than Doc ... but he's also 10 inches shorter, and not an all-time legendary athlete.