John Mayer Says Francisco Lindor Inspired Him To Perform Through Injury

John Mayer poured his damn heart out reflecting on his beloved Mets 2024 season -- penning an emotional message thanking the team and star shortstop, Francisco Lindor, for being a source of inspiration to him this year.

The legendary musician collected his thoughts a day after the Mets lost in the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers ... and it's clear the impact the squad had on him goes far beyond the wins and losses on the baseball diamond.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In fact, Mayer recalled a moment during Dead & Company's residency at the Las Vegas Sphere ... when he injured his finger and half his nail was sheared off during a show -- but Lindor's resiliency helped him get through it.

"My first thought was how to play with the other three fingers," he said. "That was what Lindor would have done, and so that’s what I did."

Of course, Lindor carried the Mets down the final stretch of the season ... even after he injured his back during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on September 13.

Mayer gushed over Lindor ... adding, "You could see the dedication in his eyes, in his plays -- you could even see it in his strikeouts; it wasn’t a case of 'couldn't,' only 'didn't that time.'"

Mayer even shared a bit of advice to his followers ... and thanked the entire organization for reminding him to never give up, no matter what.

Mayer hasn't shied away from showing love to the Orange and Blue before ... rocking a Lindor jersey during a show he had at Citi Field in June 2023.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While the Mets fell two games shy of a World Series berth ... Mayer hopes the players take the time to acknowledge the season's accomplishments.