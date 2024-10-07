Dodgers Fans Delay NLDS Matchup After Throwing Stuff At Padres Players

Sunday's playoff game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres got pretty heated -- and not just between the players -- 'cause L.A. fans got in on the action too, leading to the game being temporarily halted.

It all went down during the bottom of the seventh inning ... while L.A. was down to San Diego 4-1 in game two of the NLDS. Just before the start of the frame, Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar started jawing with fans after they threw a baseball back at him after he threw it into the stands.

Things are getting heated at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/hfIWFoouiG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 7, 2024

Profar was understandably hot ... leading to his manager Mike Shildt and his teammates coming out to try and calm him down.

It wasn't just Profar drawing the ire of Dodger fans ... as their star utility player Fernando Tatís Jr. had items thrown his way while out in right field, leading him to poke fun at fans ... wiping away fake tears from his face.

After having a monster game (he went 3-for-4 with two homers), Tatís said he never felt like he was in danger, adding the club is built for a tough environment like the one at Dodger Stadium.

Manny Machado also got in on the action during the game ... having a shouting match with Jack Flaherty after the Dodgers starting pitcher struck out the third baseman in the sixth inning.

Jack Flaherty and Manny Machado are still chirping at each other 😳 pic.twitter.com/CsCa3wqVe4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 7, 2024

The Padres only extended their lead, and won the ball game, 10-2, and drawing the series even at one game a piece.