Fernando Tatis Jr. Shakes Butt After San Diego Padres Advance To NLDS
Fernando Tatís Jr. My Hips Don't Lie!!! ... Dances To Celebrate Padres' Wild Card Win
The San Diego Padres booked their ticket to the NLDS following a 5-4 win against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday ... and their star utility player Fernando Tatís Jr. was certainly in the moment -- letting his hips loose and enjoying the postgame clubhouse festivities!!!
Per tradition, the Padres players and coaches popped champagne and cracked open some cold ones to commemorate the victory -- and Tatís Jr. was in great spirits after sending the Braves packing.
Fernando Tatis Jr. living life right now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RQ28sCQRwz— ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2024 @espn
The 25-year-old -- who went an impressive 4-for-6 at the plate with two RBIs and a homer in the two-game sweep -- decided to shake his backside for his teammates while enjoying a Budweiser.
Tatís also broke out into a little jig ... and his teammates played the ultimate hype men!!!
Just before that ... David Peralta got the party started by giving a speech to the Padres -- saying this was just the beginning of their World Series chase.
"We got to stay together," he said. "This is a first step, we got three more guys stay together. We're a great team, I believe in all of you guys. We're gonna go all the way, baby!"
Now the team has a date with Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers starting on Saturday -- and the team was sent off in style ... with the ballpark breaking out into a "Beat L.A." chant.
Sunglasses, water and Advil, everybody!!