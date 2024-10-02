Dodgers Say Fernando Valenzuela Plans 2025 Booth Return After Focusing On Health

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Fernando Valenzuela will not return to his role with the team's Spanish broadcast crew this season ... saying he's taking time to focus on his health, but the legendary pitcher hopes to be back calling games in 2025.

The National League West champs released a statement on Valenzuela's status on Wednesday ... several days after he abruptly left the mic on September 24 against the San Diego Padres.

"Fernando Valenzuela has stepped away from the Dodger broadcast booth for the remainder of this year to focus on his health," the team said.

"He and his family truly appreciate the love and support of fans as he aims to return for the 2025 season, and they have asked for privacy during this time."

The update comes amid multiple reports the 63-year-old was hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.

The Mexican ace is a legend for the franchise -- he was the center of the "Fernandomania" craze at the beginning of the 1981 season, in which he started 8-0 with five straight shutouts. He went on to win both the Cy Young Award and Rookie of the Year -- the first to ever do so.

He spent 11 seasons in Dodger Blue ... and his number was retired by the organization in 2023.