Dodgers Legend Shawn Green Won't Rule Out 60-60 Season For Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Legend Shawn Green Ohtani Can Get To 60 Homers, 60 Steals ... 'There Is No Maximum With Shohei!!!'

NO BETTER RECORD BREAKER
There are only nine games left in the Dodgers' season ... but Shawn Green isn't ready to rule out a 60-60 season for Shohei Ohtani -- telling TMZ Sports, "As long as he has games ahead of him, he can do things that no one expects."

Ohtani, of course, just crossed the 50 home run, 50 stolen base threshold on Thursday ... but when he did it with an absolutely monstrous 6-for-6 game -- many began wondering if the two-way superstar could really get to 60 and 60 by the season's end.

With only two weeks to go, there's largely pessimism ... but when we spoke on Thursday night with Green -- a Dodgers legend who once recorded a 35-35 season in his career -- he said it's absolutely possible.

"There is no maximum with Shohei," the former slugger said.

Shohei is currently sitting at 51 bombs and 51 swipes -- so he'd need to average one steal and one blast per game the rest of the way.

But, Green says if there's anyone that can do it -- it's Ohtani.

"He's the greatest player who's ever lived," Green said.

Ohtani won't have to wait long to prove Green right -- L.A. is beginning its next series in just a few hours against the Rockies.

