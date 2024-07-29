Ex-MLB Pitcher Reyes Moronta Dead At 31, Reportedly Killed In 4-Wheeler Crash

Ex-Major League Baseball pitcher Reyes Moronta has died at just 31 years old ... with local reports stating he was killed in an ATV accident in the Dominican Republic.

The Mexican Baseball League and the Bravos de Leon -- Moronta's club up until his release on July 25 -- confirmed the tragic news.

Multiple reports claim Moronta suffered fatal injuries in a traffic accident while driving a 4-wheeler at his father's house in Villa Gonzalez.

MLB Insider Hector Gomez shared a photo from the alleged incident on social media ... and video of the aftermath is also making rounds.

Moronta was a right-handed pitcher out of the Dominican Republic ... and signed with the San Francisco Giants as a 17-year-old in 2010. He made his MLB debut in 2017.

He played 136 games with SF before signing with the LA Dodgers in 2022. He also pitched for the Diamondbacks and Angels before making his final MLB appearance in 2023.

Moronta had a 10-11 record on the mound ... earning a 3.05 ERA and 202 strikeouts.

After his stint in MLB, Moronta joined the Mexican Baseball League's Diablos Rojos del Mexico and the Bravos de Leon.

He was recently acquired by the Aguilas Cibaenas in the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League after his release from the Bravos de Leon last week.