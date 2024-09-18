Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Astros' Jose Altuve Rips Off Shoe, Sock In Spat With Umpire, Gets Ejected

Step aside, Joe Jackson ... Jose Altuve now might have the rightful claim to the "Shoeless" moniker -- after he ditched not only his cleat, but his sock during a wild tiff with an umpire on Tuesday night.

The bizarre scene all unfolded in the top of the ninth inning of the Astros' close game against the Padres in San Diego -- when the Houston superstar hit a grounder to third base.

Jose was adamant the ball clanked off his foot and should have been ruled foul. But, the ump didn't see that way, and called him out.

An argument ensued -- but when the official wouldn't budge ... Altuve then ripped off his footwear to try to show where the ball had hit him.

Of course, the home plate ump -- Brennan Miller -- wasn't swayed ... and was so unimpressed by Altuve's behavior, he ejected him.

Fortunately for the Astros, they went on to win the game ... but Altuve was clearly pissed over the ruling regardless.

He told reporters following the contest, "There were four [umpires] on the field. You’ve got to see the change of direction on the ball and just make the right call."

Seems unlikely Altuve will face punishment for his actions -- a good thing for Houston, as it will take on the Padres once more in another big game later Wednesday afternoon.

