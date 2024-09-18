Astros' Jose Altuve Rips Off Shoe, Sock In Spat With Umpire, Gets Ejected

Step aside, Joe Jackson ... Jose Altuve now might have the rightful claim to the "Shoeless" moniker -- after he ditched not only his cleat, but his sock during a wild tiff with an umpire on Tuesday night.

The bizarre scene all unfolded in the top of the ninth inning of the Astros' close game against the Padres in San Diego -- when the Houston superstar hit a grounder to third base.

Jose Altuve took off his sock and cleat to show the ump that he fouled this ball off his foot



He was promptly ejected pic.twitter.com/wtGGsdWdyL — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 18, 2024 @JomboyMedia

Jose was adamant the ball clanked off his foot and should have been ruled foul. But, the ump didn't see that way, and called him out.

An argument ensued -- but when the official wouldn't budge ... Altuve then ripped off his footwear to try to show where the ball had hit him.

Umpire Brennan Miller ejected Jose Altuve after Altuve showed him his bare foot.



Altuve clearly fouled a ball of his foot, but Miller disagreed and refused to ask for help from his crew.



The result was an inning ending groundout in a tie game in the 9th. pic.twitter.com/blw0dnr7l0 — Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) September 18, 2024 @UmpireAuditor

Of course, the home plate ump -- Brennan Miller -- wasn't swayed ... and was so unimpressed by Altuve's behavior, he ejected him.

Fortunately for the Astros, they went on to win the game ... but Altuve was clearly pissed over the ruling regardless.

Jose Altuve: “I get a foul ball because it hit my foot and they just took it away from me. I don’t think it can happen…” pic.twitter.com/7KLAFf9Ytr — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 18, 2024 @brianmctaggart

He told reporters following the contest, "There were four [umpires] on the field. You’ve got to see the change of direction on the ball and just make the right call."