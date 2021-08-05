L.A. Dodgers Fans Break Out Massive 'F*** Altuve' Chants ... After Beating Astros

Dodgers fans clearly still despise Jose Altuve -- even after L.A. destroyed the Astros star Wednesday -- 'cause they broke out multiple in-game AND postgame "F*** Altuve" chants, and they were LOUD!!

The raucous scenes all went down at Dodger Stadium at the end of L.A.'s big 7-5 win over the Astros ... with broadcast mics picking up the jeers throughout the evening.

In fact, the chants were so sharp ... ex-Dodger Jerry Hairston -- who was working on the team's postgame show -- couldn't help but laugh at them all!!

Of course, Dodgers fans are still VERY bitter at Altuve and his Houston teammates ... after Los Angelinos feel they were cheated out of a World Series title in 2017.

You'll recall, the 'Stros were found to have used an elaborate, illegal sign-stealing scheme to help them win games in both the '17 and '18 seasons.

And, Dodgers fans haven't forgotten about any of it even four years removed from it all ... 'cause they trolled Houston HARD at every turn of their 2-game series this week.

Seems the Dodgers got the last laugh for now, too ... 'cause Altuve was horrible in Wednesday's loss, going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts.