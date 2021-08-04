Dodgers Fans Troll Astros With Trash Cans, Boos And 'Cheaters' Chants

L.A. fans trolled the hell out of the Astros during their 1st encounter with Houston at Dodger Stadium since the 'Stros were busted for sign stealing ... with people throwing trash cans, mercilessly booing and even breaking out "cheaters" chants.

It all went down Tuesday night ... when Dodgers fans FINALLY got to see the Astros in person in L.A. after the pandemic had prevented them from hitting the ballpark during their games last season.

Here's how Dodger Stadium sounded as the Astros starting lineup was announced tonight.



(via @juanctoribio)

And, it didn't take long for Dodgers fans to begin spitting fire ... with "boos" raining down HARD during the broadcast of Houston's starting lineup.

The jeers eventually turned into park-wide "cheaters" chants ... and later in the game, fans threw trash bins on the field too.

pic.twitter.com/LRu9EmDbRv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 4, 2021 @MLBONFOX

Of course, MLB officials revealed just before the start of the 2020 season that Houston illegally stole signs using an elaborate trash can-banging scheme in 2017 (the year it beat the Dodgers for their first and only World Series title) and in 2018.

pic.twitter.com/PQO4KAdOsj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 4, 2021 @MLBONFOX

And, clearly, L.A. is still furious over it all ... with things getting so crazy on the field Tuesday, Dodgers P.A. announcers had to remind fans to not throw objects into the outfield.

A number of Dodger fans even threw trash at a nearby Astros fan -- wearing a "0 Fuxgivin" jersey -- in the outfield stands ... resulting in a violent scuffle.

Houston, though, got the last laugh ... at least in Game 1 of the teams' 2-game series this week -- 'cause it ended up beating the Dodgers 3-0.

Game 2 kicks off Wednesday night at 6:40 PM PT ... with Max Scherzer set to make his L.A. debut.