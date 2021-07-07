Dodgers Nix Trevor Bauer Bobblehead Night Amid Assault Investigation

Thousands of Trevor Bauer bobbleheads will NOT be handed out at next month's Dodgers game -- the team has scrapped the promotion for now ... amid serious assault allegations made against the star pitcher.

30-year-old Bauer is currently on paid leave as MLB investigates a woman's claims he punched and choked her during 2 sexual encounters earlier this year ... and the team expects his 7-day ban to be extended past Friday.

According to the L.A. Times, the Dodgers have decided it was best to take the Cy Young winner off its promotion schedule ... with the bobbleheads originally set to be handed out on August 19 against the New York Mets.

Worth noting -- the game is still listed on the team's promo schedule ... so it's unclear if L.A. is waiting on the results of the probe or planning a last-minute replacement giveaway.

The Pasadena Police Dept. is currently investigating the alleged incidents ... and Bauer has emphatically denied the allegations, maintaining that his actions were strictly consensual.