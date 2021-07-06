Dodgers Expect Trevor Bauer's Paid Leave To Be Extended Amid Assault Probe

Don't expect a Trevor Bauer return to this mound this week ... L.A. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he anticipates his pitcher's paid leave to be extended while the assault investigation into the MLB star continues.

The Dodgers head man made the announcement Monday ... saying he does not envision Bauer re-joining the team when the 30-year-old's initial 7-day paid leave period ends Friday.

"I don't see it happening," Roberts told reporters.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred placed Bauer on paid administrative leave last Friday ... in the wake of allegations that Bauer violently punched and choked a woman during two sexual encounters earlier this year.

Per MLB rules, Manfred can extend the administrative leave if the MLB players' union signs off ... and, according to Roberts, that seems likely at this point.

As we previously reported, a woman says Bauer choked her to the point of losing consciousness while having sex with her during two separate incidents in April and May.

The woman -- who in court docs says she met Bauer through Instagram -- also claims the baseball player punched her and scratched her repeatedly, leaving her with visible lacerations and bruises.

The woman also claims Bauer had anal sex with her while she was unconscious, something she did not consent to.

Bauer and his reps have strongly denied the allegations ... claiming the incidents were entirely consensual and that the pitcher's accuser had actually enthusiastically encouraged the rough sex.