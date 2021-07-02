Dodgers Are First Team to Visit White House Since Pandemic Shutdown

Play video content

President Biden's already predicting who will win the 2021 World Series ... he's going with the L.A. Dodgers!!!

The Prez made the prediction Friday in his opening remarks at the White House as he hosted the Doyers in the East Room. Biden said, "We may be doing this by the end of the year." He's not wrong ... the Dodgers are the odds-on favorite to repeat as champs.

The Boys in Blue are the first championship team to visit 1600 Pennsylvania since the COVID shutdown. It's also the first time the Dodgers visited the White House as champions since last doing so in 1988 ... Ronald Reagan's last year in office.

In any event ... the team showed off their fire fashion sense. Kenley Jansen opted for a slick tux, while Mookie, ever the GQ man, borrowed a page from Pharrell's fashion playbook.

Joe Kelly traded for the mariachi jacket and wore it to the White House



But, major props to Joe Kelly ... who showed up to the WH with the mariachi jacket he got from a mariachi band member he met at Dodger Stadium. Eso!!!