Mookie Betts Fires Insane 360-Degree Throw To Get Huge Out, 'Are You Kidding Me?!'

"Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?"

That's how one MLB broadcaster reacted to an INSANE throw by Mookie Betts on Thursday ... and yeah, the play was seriously that good!!!

It all went down in the bottom of the 2nd inning of the Dodgers' tilt with the Pirates in Pittsburgh, when Ka'ai Tom hit a line drive to Betts deep in right field.

Mookie made a hell of a play to secure the out ... but he wasn't done there -- 'cause he then did a 360-degree spin to throw out the tagging runner at home plate!!

Watch the clip, the long toss was amazing ... Betts took several steps, twirled and fired -- and ended up throwing an absolute dart that gunned Erik Gonzalez down at home plate!

In typical Mookie fashion, the dude didn't even celebrate the absurd double play ... he calmly let his teammates know there were two outs, and then went right back to his right field position!

By the way, Mookie also homered in the game, stole a base and scored an additional run -- leading L.A. to a 6-3 win.