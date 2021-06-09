San Diego Padres Fan Makes Ridiculous 1-Hand Catch With Baby In Arm!

Forget Fernando Tatis ... the best play of the Padres game Wednesday was made by a fan in the stands -- with a woman making a ridiculous catch on a foul ball all while holding her baby!!!

The wild moment went down in the sixth inning of the Padres' game against the Cubs in San Diego ... when Chicago pinch hitter Jake Marisnick lifted a foul ball into the seats.

This may be the @MLB fan catch of the 2021 season so far. Watch this @Padres fan catch a foul ball, which bounced off the upper deck façade, WITH A BABY IN HER ARMS! pic.twitter.com/iy5Z0EGD4o — Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) June 9, 2021 @ClubhouseCancer

As the cowhide clanked around the stadium ... it took a wicked hop into the lower deck -- where SuperMom made an absurd play on the baseball!!

Check out the footage from Petco Park ... she reached back with her right hand to make the stab -- not even once putting her baby in danger!!

Everyone at the park went crazy ... and even the game's announcers had to show some love, with one saying on-air, "That's a nice grab."