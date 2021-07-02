Dodgers Star Trevor Bauer Placed on Paid Administrative Leave After Assault Allegation

Trevor Bauer has just been sidelined by Major League Baseball ... he's been placed on paid administrative leave amid an assault allegation.

The Dodgers star traveled with the team to the nation's capital on Wednesday and was scheduled to start Sunday against the Nationals ... but that plan's now scrapped as MLB commissioner Rob Manfred placed Bauer on paid leave for 7 days.

The League can extend the administrative leave provided the MLB players' union signs off. The League's investigating claims by a woman alleging the reigning NL Cy Young winner sexually assaulted her. Bauer denies any wrongdoing.

As we reported ... the woman accused Bauer of choking her to the point of losing consciousness and then having non-consensual anal sex with her, according to docs obtained by TMZ Sports.

The woman made extremely disturbing allegations in an 84-page temporary restraining order application filed by the alleged victim's attorney. The woman claimed 2 meetings with Bauer started as consensual sex ... but then turned into a violent attack.

The 21-year-old accuser said she met Bauer through Instagram before meeting him on April 21 face-to-face. She alleges they were in the middle of intercourse when he started aggressively putting his fingers down her throat. She says she asked him to stop ... and he did.

But then, according to the docs, the woman claimed Bauer "wrapped my hair around my neck and choked me." The alleged victim says she lost consciousness.

The woman went on to claim that when she woke up she was faced down on the bed ... and Bauer was having anal sex with her. The accuser said she did not consent to it.