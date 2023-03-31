Mark Wahlberg Offers His Thumb To Injured Jose Altuve, 'I'm A Big Fan'

Mark Wahlberg is diving head-first into his Houston Astros fandom ... going as far as to say he'd donate one of his thumbs to help superstar Jose Altuve get back from his injury!!

The 51-year-old actor is usually a Boston Red Sox fan, but has been supporting the 'Stros due to their ability to wreck the New York Yankees lately. Mark has been welcomed to the H-Town fanbase with open arms ... and even gave the ceremonial "Play Ball!!!" call at Thursday's Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox.

Before his big moment, Mark raved about Altuve's teammate, Alex Bregman ... calling him a good friend and his "favorite Yankee killer of all time."

.@markwahlberg on his relationship with Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1): "He's my favorite Yankee killer…I'm an Astros fan." Said when he says Play Ball tonight "it's gonna have something to do with my favorite Yankee killers." + he wants to donate 1 of his thumbs to Jose Altuve"

"I am an Astros fan," he added. "Listen, I live in Nevada now, I'm a fan of real talent. And, you know what, they have an amazing team, and he has amazing talent, but he's also an amazing person, so I'm a big fan of his, especially."

As for Altuve -- who is out indefinitely after breaking his thumb playing for Venezuela during the World Baseball Classic -- Wahlberg says he's willing to help out.

Astros star Jose Altuve is out for two months following surgery to repair a fractured right thumb caused by a 96 mph fastball.

"I am also willing to donate either one of my thumbs to Jose Altuve, for sure," Wahlberg told reporters. “So we’re all good. I’m a big fan."

Mark wasn't the only celeb in town for the big game -- Megan Thee Stallion also came through to throw the first pitch!!

Megan Thee Stallion threw the first pitch at Houston Astro game

As for the game, the Astros lost to the White Sox, 3-2.