Mark Wahlberg Was Right After All, Baker Mayfield Is Tom Brady's Successor!

Mark Wahlberg is a damn prophet -- the actor's long-standing prediction that Baker Mayfield would be Tom Brady's successor actually came true on Wednesday ... with the quarterback signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

Wahlberg spoke highly of the former first-overall pick with TMZ Sports on three separate occasions dating back to June 2018 ... saying Bake was the guy to take over for TB12 when the 7-time Super Bowl champion decided to retire.

Of course, Mark's initial prophecy wasn't completely accurate -- he was hoping Mayfield would take the reins in a New England Patriots uniform ... but that was before Brady moved to the Buccaneers.

We're not gonna focus on that minor detail -- after all, who could have imagined back in 2018 Brady would ever wear another uniform?!

Mayfield -- who's become buddies with Wahlberg over the years -- is joining the Bucs on a 1-year deal worth up to $8.5 million ... and has a good shot at lining up under center for Tampa Bay when the season rolls around.