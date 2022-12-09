Baker Mayfield Headbutts Teammate After Shocking Win, Goes Crazy In Locker Room

Baker Mayfield's Rams debut had a Hollywood ending -- he led L.A. to a come-from-behind victory in improbable fashion over the Raiders on "Thursday Night Football."

Mayfield and the Rams were down early and went into the half trailing Las Vegas, 13-3.

But, with a few minutes left in the 4th quarter, Mayfield, down 16-3, took a page out of Tom Brady's book, erasing a 13-point deficit ... just as TB12 did against the Saints on "Monday Night Football."

With 15 seconds left in the game, Baker connected with wide receiver Van Jefferson for the game-winning touchdown, capping off an eight-play, 98-yard drive.

Naturally, Mayfield was pumped over the W ... and cameras captured him headbutting his teammate, defensive back Robert Rochell on the sideline out of excitement.

After the game, head coach Sean McVay gave Baker a game ball for his performance ... before turning over the floor to the 27-year-old for a victory speech.

"Good f***ing job, man, that's the way to fight to the f***ing end," Mayfield said after his teammates mobbed him in the middle of the locker room. "I'm happy to be home, man."