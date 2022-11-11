Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Baker Mayfield Headbutts Helmeted Teammates To Celebrate Panthers' Win

Baker Mayfield Headbutts Panthers After Win ... You OK, Bro?!?

11/11/2022 6:30 AM PT
Courtesy of NFL

Baker Mayfield lost his mind -- and maybe even pieces of his forehead and scalp -- following the Panthers' win on Thursday ... headbutting his helmeted teammates -- repeatedly!!!

Carolina's backup QB performed the insane act just seconds before his squad officially beat the Falcons, 25-15, on "Thursday Night Football" ... and the move was so weird, even his own teammates appeared to be caught off guard.

Check out the footage from the game's broadcast -- you can see Baker, in nothing but a baseball cap, slamming his head into his teammates' over and over again as they came off the field.

Nearly every guy that he hit looked at him with a "what're you doing, bro" expression ... but Mayfield didn't seem to care.

Of course, the Panthers had only won one game since September prior to Thursday night -- and Baker's had a brutal year, getting hurt and then being benched in favor of P.J. Walker -- so maybe he didn't quite remember how to act following a victory?

Either way ... perhaps just go for the handshake next time, Bake.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later