Baker Mayfield Traded To Carolina Panthers

Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland is officially over -- the former first overall pick is heading to the Carolina Panthers, according to reports.

27-year-old Mayfield is being shipped to Charlotte in exchange for a 2024 conditional 5th-round pick, per Ian Rapoport.

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022 @bakermayfield

The trade -- which is pending a physical -- comes after months of speculation ... with Mayfield penning a heartfelt goodbye to Browns fans amid Cleveland's pursuit of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Browns will pay $10.5 million of Mayfield's salary this season ... with the Panthers shelling out $5 million.

Mayfield joins a familiar face in the QB room -- fellow 2018 top pick Sam Darnold -- as well as rookie Matt Corral and P.J. Walker.

Mayfield played in 60 games over 4 years for the Browns ... leading the franchise to a playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

His most recent season was riddled with injuries ... going 6-8 with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Despite being undoubtedly the best Browns QB since the franchise's return in 1999, Mayfield previously said he felt disrespected by the organization as they traded for Watson, whose NFL future remains uncertain amid claims of sexual misconduct by multiple massage therapists.

The best part about the trade -- Baker's Panthers will face off against the Browns in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.