Baker Mayfield Says Browns Lied To Him, 'I Feel Disrespected'

Baker Mayfield is opening up about his ongoing beef with the Cleveland Browns ... appearing to say the front office lied to him about their pursuit of Deshaun Watson.

The former top pick -- who's been silent since releasing a heartfelt message to Browns fans on March 15 -- discussed his situation in Cleveland on the "Ya Never Know: You Know What I Mean?" podcast with Mike. (FKA Mike Stud) this week ... saying he feels "disrespected" by how things played out this offseason.

"The respect thing is all gonna be a personal opinion," Baker said Wednesday. "I feel disrespected, 100%, because I was told one thing and they did another. That's what I'm in the middle of right now."

It's pretty clear Bake is referring to the Browns trading for Watson ... as Mayfield requested a trade shortly after news broke about Cleveland's interest in the former Texans quarterback.

The Browns haven't traded Mayfield yet ... and there's talk they could actually keep him this season in case Watson's punished as a result of 22 massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct.

Despite the chatter, Baker sounds like the official breakup is incoming ... saying he has no idea where he's going to play next.

"I'm just looking for stabilization right now, and I know what I need to know to be the best version of me and to lead an organization," he said. "I'm in a good place right now, where, like, I have no clue where I am going."