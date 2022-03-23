Mike Singletary Says Browns Won Offseason By Trading For Deshaun Watson

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Dawg Pound will love this -- Hall of Famer Mike Singletary tells TMZ Sports the Cleveland Browns are the biggest winners of the NFL offseason ... and it's all due to one major acquisition -- Deshaun Watson.

We spoke with the Bears legend and former play-caller on the heels of the blockbuster trade that sent Watson from Houston to Cleveland ... and Mike tells us the Browns might FINALLY get over the hump with #4 under center.

"Cleveland definitely won," Singletary said. "There is no doubt in my mind. I think Deshaun going to Cleveland, that’s huge."

"And I think that’s one of the things that can possibly take them to the next level."

Of course, the Browns shipped three first-round picks, one third-round pick and two fourth-round pick to Houston for Watson and a sixth-round pick ... shocking the entire league.

Mike says he likes the Browns' previous QB, Baker Mayfield -- after all, he led CLE to its first playoff win since 1994 -- but he thinks DW is destined for greatness with his new team.

"I just think the first thing is hopefully the chemistry is there," Mike said. "I really liked the quarterback they had before he left, and of course the injuries that he had, but I think Deshaun is going to do great job."

"Hopefully the chemistry comes early, and they are able to get on fire, catch fire early on."

We also asked the ex-49ers coach about Colin Kaepernick, who played quarterback for San Francisco for 6 seasons ... and he tells us if there are teams that need a QB, they should entertain the idea of signing Kap if he can still play.

As for whether Mike will return to an NFL sideline again, Singletary tells us he loves working with young men and would take a gig if it were the right opportunity.

