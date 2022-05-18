Joe Burrow Says Browns Had To Take Chance At Deshaun Watson, Baker Will Be Okay!

Joe Burrow says he can't blame the Cleveland Browns for going all-in on Deshaun Watson ... admitting it was smart to "take a chance" on the superstar QB -- even with Baker Mayfield on the roster.

Cleveland added Watson after a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans in March ... which, of course, pissed Mayfield off and left his future in northeast Ohio up in the air -- despite reaching the postseason in 2020.

Burrow says Baker's current situation is "tough," but gets why the Brownies went through with the deal ... saying when a talent like Watson is available, you gotta go for it.

"I think when you have a guy like Deshaun, you gotta take a chance at that," the 25-year-old QB said on Full Send Podcast this week, "'cause he's such a great player."

Burrow says this is not a shot at Baker -- in fact, he believes the former Heisman winner will succeed somewhere else ... wherever that is.

"Baker will land on his feet," Burrow said, "He's a really good player."

Of course, Joey B knows firsthand what Bake's capable of -- Mayfield has balled out every time the Browns played the Bengals -- and the AFC champ has yet to beat the Ohio rivals.

"Every time we play him, he balls," Burrow added. "First time we played him [in 2020], Thursday night ... we lost like 30-34 or something. He balled."

During Mayfield's four seasons with the Browns, he's logged in 14,125 passing yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions. He also led the Browns to their first playoff win in forever.