Baker Mayfield's Ex-Teammate Shades QB After Heartfelt Message To Cleveland

NFL running back Duke Johnson waited THREE YEARS to get revenge on Baker Mayfield ... and he finally got it by roasting the QB amid his uncertain future with the Browns.

26-year-old Baker released a lengthy, heartfelt message to the Dawg Pound on Tuesday ... breaking his silence as the Browns reportedly pursue 3-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson.

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022 @bakermayfield

The post almost certainly seemed like a goodbye to the city that welcomed Mayfield in 2018 ... with lines like, "I have given this franchise everything I have," and mentioning how he'll work hard "wherever I take my next snap."

Johnson -- who played one year with Baker on the Browns before requesting a trade in 2019 -- wasn't feeling the mushy post, though ... and made his reaction known by referencing an old quote the Heisman Trophy winner made during their time together.

Of course, the trainwreck tweet is a shot at comments Baker made about Duke's trade request ... when the QB said, "You're either on this train or you're not."

Johnson chose the latter ... as he was eventually traded to the Houston Texans, where he played for 2 seasons.