Baker Mayfield Quits Social Media Following Turbulent Browns Season

Baker Mayfield is going M.I.A. when it comes to social media -- saying Tuesday night that after his turbulent season with the Browns, he's quitting all platforms until further notice.

"Getting off all social media for the foreseeable future," the Cleveland quarterback said. "Gotta do what's best to focus on me, my family and loved ones."

"Appreciate all the support. Time to get right."

The move for the signal-caller always seemed to be a possibility -- considering he and his wife have been unhappy with the Internet community basically this entire season.

Emily Mayfield has had to defend her husband on the apps constantly ... and even said back in December that trolls sent her and the QB death threats following the Browns vs. Packers game.

Baker, meanwhile, has constantly slammed media members and others on social media platforms throughout the season ... even writing in a tweet during the NFL's playoff games last weekend that it was all "toxic."

Baker had a rough year with the Browns outside of all the Internet hate ... throwing 13 interceptions and fumbling 6 times, all while his squad missed the playoffs.

He did have surgery on his injured shoulder last week ... and he's hopeful after recovering, he can return to form next season.