Baker Mayfield Slams Cleveland Media ... 'I'm Not Your Puppet!!!'

Baker Mayfield's list of enemies is growing -- this time, the Browns quarterback is taking aim at Cleveland media ... saying it's filled with "drama stirring reporters."

The 26-year-old signal-caller unleashed on Twitter just minutes ago ... after a report from cleveland.com claimed he could request a trade out of town if changes weren't made during the offseason.

But, according to #6, that's apparently not true ... and he's accusing the reporter of spicing up the story to get clicks.

"Clickbait," Bake said Thursday. "You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts."

"Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet."

The clapback comes on the heels of the Browns' recent elimination from playoff contention ... which capped off a disappointing season.

The 2021 campaign was filled with drama -- Baker recently called out head coach Kevin Stefanski over his play-calling ... and has reportedly taken issue with how the offense isn't utilizing his strengths.

On top of that, Odell Beckham's dad publicly campaigned for the receiver's trade out of Cleveland due to missed targets back in November ... which worked, as OBJ was released shortly after.

Just a few weeks later, Jarvis Landry spoke out about his role with the team ... saying he had no idea why he wasn't getting the ball.

Baker's been known to speak his mind with folks in sports media -- he's had a popular beef with Colin Cowherd in the past ... but the FS1 star told us back in 2019 he "loves" the guy.

Play video content 5/4/19 TMZSports.com