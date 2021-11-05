Cleveland Browns Cut Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s rollercoaster ride in Cleveland is expected to finally be over this week ... 'cause the Browns are reportedly about to cut the star receiver.

The team is working with Odell on his contract in order to officially release him, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday, and a move to get him off the Browns' roster could come down in a matter of hours.

Of course, the writing has been on the wall for Odell's release for the past few days -- if not months -- as the wideout has found himself embattled in drama over and over again in Cleveland.

Just this week, Odell's father posted a lowlight reel of Baker Mayfield ... showcasing all the times the quarterback has missed an open OBJ on the field.

And, Odell's made it no secret he hasn't loved his small role in Cleveland's offense too.

Since being traded from the Giants back in 2019 ... Odell has played in just 29 games and has just 7 receiving TDs -- including none this season.

When the Browns officially jettison the wideout ... he's expected to have plenty of suitors -- receiver-needy teams like the Packers, Saints, Ravens and Patriots all could make a run at him.

By the way, it's Odell's birthday Friday ... happy 29th?