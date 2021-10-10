Odell Beckham Jr. Cops Tricked Out Lamborghini Urus ... 900 Horsepower!!!

Odell Beckham Jr.'s wheels off the field now match his wheels on it ... 'cause he just copped a tricked-out Lamborghini Urus that's fast as hell!!!

TMZ Sports has learned the Cleveland Browns wideout went to Dreamwork Motorsports recently for yet another ride to add to his sick collection ... and they delivered him an insane Lambo truck.

The car shop personalized nearly every aspect of the ride ... ripping apart the vehicle head-to-toe and giving Odell a truly one-of-a-kind piece.

The guys put in blue Alcantara and leather all over the interior ... and added a sweet sound system along with a starlight headliner with 2,000 fiber optic stars in it.

On the exterior -- the shop wrapped the car in matte white while giving it black and blue accent pieces. The guys also souped up the engine ... giving the ride a staggering 900 horsepower!!!

The vehicle also has LED lighting in and under the car, Yoda door lights, and a fist symbol in place of the Lambo emblem on the car's front.

And, to top it off, all of it is sitting on customized 24-inch wheels.

Of course, this is far from OBJ's first sick ride ... he's copped a few others from Dream Works recently, including his famous orange Rolls-Royce Cullinan.