Odell Beckham Jr. Excused From Practice ... Amid Browns Drama

Odell Beckham ain't getting targets in games, and he certainly wasn't getting any on Wednesday ... 'cause the Browns just reportedly "excused" him from team practice, despite being ready to go.

The drama surrounding Odell has hit an all-time high this week ... with his own father ripping Baker Mayfield for consistently refusing to throw the ball to Beckham.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

There have been talks OBJ could have been traded prior to Tuesday's trade deadline ... but the Browns couldn't find a deal worth their time, which might've made things a bit awkward in Berea.

The team officially ruled Odell a DNP for Wednesday's practice, citing a non-injury-related personal matter, as well as his lingering shoulder injury ... but given all the talk surrounding his status with the team, it's certainly interesting.

It's no secret, the Browns have been struggling this season -- they're currently 4-4 and dealing with a number of injuries ... and all the issues with Odell isn't making it any better.