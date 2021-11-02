Odell Beckham Sr. Shades Baker Mayfield, Posts Vid of OBJ's Missed Opportunities

Things are getting ugly in Cleveland -- Odell Beckham Sr. is all but fed up with how his son is being used in the Browns offense ... posting an 11-minute-long video exposing Baker Mayfield for all the times he's missed a wide-open OBJ.

Of course, Beckham Jr. had a career-low in Sunday's loss against the Steelers -- only logging in one catch for 6 yards.

The performance appears to be the straw that broke the camel's back for OBS ... 'cause he went to Instagram to call out Mayfield by sharing a video titled, "Odell Beckham is Always Open for the Cleveland Browns in 2021."

In the clip, you can see the 28-year-old receiver wide open numerous times ... and Mayfield either not looking his way, throwing a bad pass or missing him completely.

Beckham Sr. shared his thoughts on the whole situation with a number of hashtags ... some saying, "#imhurtinfr #playinghurt #ihurt4him #thisreallyhurts #veryhurtful #disrespectful #whenihurthehurtikno #iloveclevelandlikeilovehome #ilovemysonMO #7-eleven #open #24/7 #ALLLOVE❤️#BEckhamLEGENDARY"

Fans voiced their opinions about this disconnect between OBJ and Mayfield on Beckham Sr.'s post -- including NBA superstar Damian Lillard, who said "this crazy."

Beckham Sr. even responded to a couple of comments ... including one fan who said, "So Eli (Manning) and Baker are the problem, not Odell? He is a talented individual but not bigger than the team."

Beckham Sr.'s reply, "Lol LIL BOY' 'the game ain't 2 be told it's 2 be SODL' DON'T PLAY WITH ME, GO PLAY WIT CHA XXXXy."

Sheesh.

But, let's be real -- OBJ and Mayfield haven't been able to put up any big numbers since his arrival in 2019. He only has 1,586 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.

That's a major decline from OBJ's Giants days -- for example, he had 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns with Eli Manning in his 2015 season alone.