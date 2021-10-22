Robert Griffin III Says Browns Need To Trade Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. needs to get the hell outta Cleveland ... so says Robert Griffin III, who's calling for the Browns to trade the star receiver and stop wasting his talent.

It's no secret -- OBJ isn't nearly as productive in The Land as he was with the New York Giants ... and while he's battled injuries in his 3 seasons with the Browns, he's not getting many targets when he's healthy.

RG3 -- who spent the 2016 season with the Orange and Brown -- has seen enough of OBJ in CLE ... saying it's time to send the 28-year-old to a team that'll actually throw him the ball.

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham jr. goes down hard on his already injured shoulder late in the 2nd Quarter . #TNF #Browns #Odell pic.twitter.com/aLBsCvkfqf — Fun For Fans (@fun_4_fans) October 22, 2021 @fun_4_fans

"The Browns need to trade OBJ because they don’t feature him, some games they don’t even try to throw it to him, their QBs don’t seem to be able to sync up with him on the deep ball or any other route," the former Heisman winner tweeted after the Browns' 17-14 win over the Broncos on Thursday night.

"He is wayyy to talented to be this poorly utilized. Oh and now he is hurt."

There was fear Odell further injured his shoulder sprain when trying to catch a pass in the win. He later returned to the game, but finished with 2 catches and 23 yards from backup Case Keenum.

Odell has 16 catches on 33 targets in 5 games this season ... with just a little over 200 yards and 0 touchdowns.