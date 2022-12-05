Baker Mayfield Released After Five Months With Carolina Panthers

Baker Mayfield is looking for a new home once again -- the Carolina Panthers just announced they are parting ways with the former #1 overall pick.

Mayfield won the starting gig after getting traded to Carolina in July ... but went just 1-5 under center in 2022.

Baker -- the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft -- played in just 7 total games before getting the boot on Monday ... throwing for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

The move comes after PJ Walker moved into the backup role behind Sam Darnold.

It was supposed to be a fresh start for Mayfield, who requested a trade after the Cleveland Browns pursued Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield has played in 67 total games in his career ... and has a 30-35 overall record. He's thrown 98 touchdowns and 62 interceptions.

The timing is perfect for the San Francisco 49ers, who are in desperate need of a quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury, leaving Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy as the lone healthy QB on the roster.