Baker Mayfield Claimed By Rams ... After Panthers' Release

Baker Mayfield is headed to Hollywood ... the L.A. Rams have claimed the quarterback -- after he was released from Carolina on Monday.

L.A. confirmed the move with a cheeky tweet -- showing a picture of a baker, a calendar flipped to the month of May, and a field.

Just tweeting these three completely random images we found. pic.twitter.com/tzvqLajrmO — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 6, 2022 @RamsNFL

The roster decision, of course, is not a surprising one ... starter Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve -- and backup John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury.

Mayfield will now try to revive his career in the City of Angels ... after his short-lived tenure with the Panthers ended disastrously. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft finished with a 1-5 record in six starts under center -- throwing six interceptions to just six touchdowns.

We have claimed and been awarded QB Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/9rOjtcGHyJ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 6, 2022 @RamsNFL

Things got so bad, Mayfield was eventually benched in favor of P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold.