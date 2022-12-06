Baker Mayfield Claimed By Rams After Panthers' Release
12/6/2022 1:25 PM PT
Baker Mayfield is headed to Hollywood ... the L.A. Rams have claimed the quarterback -- after he was released from Carolina on Monday.
L.A. confirmed the move with a cheeky tweet -- showing a picture of a baker, a calendar flipped to the month of May, and a field.
Just tweeting these three completely random images we found. pic.twitter.com/tzvqLajrmO— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 6, 2022 @RamsNFL
The roster decision, of course, is not a surprising one ... starter Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve -- and backup John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury.
Mayfield will now try to revive his career in the City of Angels ... after his short-lived tenure with the Panthers ended disastrously. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft finished with a 1-5 record in six starts under center -- throwing six interceptions to just six touchdowns.
👨🍳👨🍳👨🍳— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 6, 2022 @RamsNFL
We have claimed and been awarded QB Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/9rOjtcGHyJ
Things got so bad, Mayfield was eventually benched in favor of P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold.
Unclear if the Rams have plans to start Mayfield any time in the near future -- for now, Bryce Perkins appears to be the QB1 heading into their Thursday matchup with the Raiders.