Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Baker Mayfield Claimed By Rams After Panthers' Release

Baker Mayfield Claimed By Rams ... After Panthers' Release

12/6/2022 1:25 PM PT
Getty

Baker Mayfield is headed to Hollywood ... the L.A. Rams have claimed the quarterback -- after he was released from Carolina on Monday.

L.A. confirmed the move with a cheeky tweet -- showing a picture of a baker, a calendar flipped to the month of May, and a field.

The roster decision, of course, is not a surprising one ... starter Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve -- and backup John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury.

Mayfield will now try to revive his career in the City of Angels ... after his short-lived tenure with the Panthers ended disastrously. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft finished with a 1-5 record in six starts under center -- throwing six interceptions to just six touchdowns.

Things got so bad, Mayfield was eventually benched in favor of P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold.

Unclear if the Rams have plans to start Mayfield any time in the near future -- for now, Bryce Perkins appears to be the QB1 heading into their Thursday matchup with the Raiders.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later