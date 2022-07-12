Baker Mayfield Says He Made Deal With Punter Johnny Hekker For No. 6

Play video content Carolina Panthers

New team. Same number.

Baker Mayfield will be wearing his customary number 6 this upcoming season ... thanks to his new teammate, All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker, who agreed to let the polarizing QB have the number he sported throughout his college and NFL career.

Mayfield was introduced by the Carolina Panthers at a press conference on Tuesday ... when a reporter asked him about the importance of number 6, and whether he'd be rocking a new digit this season.

"I guess it's time to break the news," Baker said. "I made a deal, did my own negotiating with Johnny [Hekker]. Obviously when it comes to a 4-time All-Pro, [I] had to ask permission. [He] was willing to make those sacrifices."

"Six is special to me, not because it was ever my favorite number. It was the number I was given as a walk-on at Texas Tech and when I transferred, the people at Oklahoma thought it was my favorite number, so they just gave it to me again."

"It's just stuck with me," Mayfield added.

The former No.1 overall pick said the No.6 "symbolizes my story" and that it's "something special to him now," adding, that he's incredibly thankful Hekker -- a 10-year NFL veteran and stud punter -- was willing to accommodate his request.

It's unclear what the number cost Baker ... 'cause it almost certainly wasn't free. Over the years we've seen everything from cash, vacations and fancy gifts exchanged for numbers.

Baker also touched on the transition from Cleveland to North Carolina ... and talked about what the possibility of playing his old team -- the Browns -- Week 1 would mean to him.

"I'm extremely excited for this new start in Charlotte," the 27-year-old said. "It's just an exciting time for myself and my family and this new chapter."