Mark Wahlberg Sells Massive Beverly Hills Compound For $55M

Mark Wahlberg has closed the deal on his beautiful compound in Beverly Hills ... and while the sale came in lower than his OG asking price, he's still walking away with a fat chunk of change.

We've learned Mark's insane property sold Friday for $55 mil ... quite a markdown from his past asking price of $87.5M -- but impressive nonetheless.

As we reported, Mark listed the estate in April of last year with mega-realtor Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency and Carl Gambino of Compass ... after the actor picked up the land back in 2009 for only $8.25M.

The compound comes with a 12-bed, 20-bath mansion, plus a sweet guest house ... overall it's got 30,500 square feet of living space -- and the amenities are to die for.

The new owners are gonna live the high life with a waterfall pool, grotto, tennis, and basketball courts, and a private spa ... not to mention the movie screening room and 5K-bottle wine cellar!

As for Mark ... he's said he's headed to Vegas, where he plans on creating a new escape for him and his family.