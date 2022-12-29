Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Impressive Figure on Vacation in Barbados with Wife

12/29/2022 7:32 AM PT
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham in Barbados
Backgrid

Mark Wahlberg is all sun, smiles and muscles this holiday season -- hitting the beach with his family in tow.

Mark and his wife, Rhea Durham, were spotted in Barbados this week getting a little rest and relaxation before hitting the water to cool off. The two seem to be recharging before 2023 -- and what better spot to do it than on the Caribbean island.

Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg
Backgrid

Always a health junkie, the 51-year-old recently revealed he's altered his workout routine ... now waking up at 2:30 in the morning instead of 3:30 to complete his daily exercise.

Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg
Backgrid

No word on if he slows things down at all while on vacation, but judging by his pump on the beach -- it's probably safe to assume a must-have on his hotel amenities list is a solid gym.

