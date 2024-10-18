The Temptations Perform 'My Girl' Ahead of Mets vs Dodgers Game

The New York Mets are pulling out all the stops to keep their postseason dreams alive ... as they brought The Temptations to Citi Field to perform the national anthem and sing their hit, "My Girl."

The song -- which became Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's walk-up track back in May -- became popular with fans before his at-bats ... with many singing along to the tune even after it would be cut off by the stadium speakers.

The Temptations sang their iconic "My Girl" at Citi Field ahead of Game 5 of the NLCS 🎵 pic.twitter.com/UvnmHmmsIn — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 18, 2024 @MLBONFOX

It wasn't just the fans enjoying the performance ahead of Game 5 ... as even Lindor was seen on the field vibing along to the legendary group as he was going through his pregame warmups!!!

Francisco Lindor enjoyed The Temptations' performance of "My Girl" 🎵 pic.twitter.com/ICKCllBids — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) October 18, 2024 @SNY_Mets

The group founder -- Otis Williams -- told MLB.com they were on tour a few days ago when they found out they would be singing in front of the sellout crowd ... and thought it was "A heck of a compliment for whenever he starts to come out to the plate and the whole stadium starts singing, 'My Girl.'"

“That's something that's pretty cool. So here we are."

Lindor put up MVP numbers this season to help get the Mets to this point ... batting .273 with 33 home runs and 91 RBIs.