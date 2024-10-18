Magic Johnson's Dodgers Vs. Mets Gameday Meal Mystifies Fans

Play video content

It's clearly not peanuts and Cracker Jacks at the ole ball game for Magic Johnson these days ... check out the dish the NBA legend was munching on during L.A.'s playoff game Thursday night -- it's far from traditional ballpark grub, to say the least.

The former Lakers superstar -- who's now a part-owner of the Dodgers -- was in attendance at Citi Field for L.A.'s NLCS showdown with NY ... and as the broadcast took a tour of the celebs in the crowd, he was shown briefly on TV.

Betts scores two more for the Dodgers and Magic Johnson loves it!!



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/7stJafJQEC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 18, 2024 @MLBONFOX

It's, of course, all part of being Magic -- this happens at nearly every event he goes to -- and it's almost always met with a shrug from viewers. But this time, his dinner choice at the game had social media users talking.

Take a look at it -- it clearly ain't a hot dog or nachos ... it's some sort of bowl with a viscous topping.

Fans were left absolutely mystified trying to figure out what it was ... although Magic clearly was happy with it -- peep the huge grin on his face!!

He, of course, went home with an even bigger smile just a few hours later ... as the Dodgers won, 10-2.

Somehow, though, he wasn't the only celeb who made waves amongst fans with their Thursday night appearance.

Check out Scarlett Johansson's attire for the evening ... she rocked a Metropolitan Museum of Art "The MET" hat.

Like Magic's plate, uncertainty surrounded the choice -- with many wondering if she donned the cap in some sort of accidentally ironic fashion.