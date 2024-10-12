Dodgers' Groin Bump Celebration Goes Viral and Divides Social Media

Some of the Los Angeles Dodgers really ... laid the lumber during their victory over the San Diego Padres last night ... one celebration in particular going viral.

Here's the call ... the Dodgers defeated the Padres 2-0 to clinch the heated division series in the best of five ... and now they'll face the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series.

Play video content

One of the biggest moments of the night came when fan-favorite Kiké Hernandez smacked a home run to make it 1-0 ... and celebrated after he rounded the bases by appearing to bump johnsons with teammate Gavin Lux.

Of course ... the unexpected interaction immediately went viral ... and divided social media -- with some thinking it was hilarious and awesome ... and others calling it strange and inappropriate.

Whatever the reaction to the guys ... sportin' wood, if you will ... it's certainly not the first time the meat bumps have happened during an MLB celebration. Players on the Cubs had the same celebration in 2016 ... and they won the World Series!